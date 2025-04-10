Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Stock Performance

NYSE:TX opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $44.32.

Ternium Increases Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Ternium had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,285.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ternium from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

