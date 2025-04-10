The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Position Lowered by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MIDD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 4,494.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,266,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,767 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $26,930,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $20,189,000. Amundi raised its stake in Middleby by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 371,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,037,000 after acquiring an additional 112,855 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $11,312,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $81,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,209.61. This trade represents a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $143.55 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $118.41 and a 12 month high of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.21.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.38. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

