Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,305,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Tompkins Financial worth $88,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,851 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 122,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

Shares of TMP stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $870.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tompkins Financial in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

