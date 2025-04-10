Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Stock Holdings Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 105.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,091 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valhi were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Valhi alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VHI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Valhi by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Valhi by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Stock Performance

Valhi stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a market cap of $464.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Valhi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.90 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

About Valhi

(Free Report)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.