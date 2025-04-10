Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $165.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.79 and a 200-day moving average of $189.11. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $207.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

