Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $23,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 949.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPL opened at $70.07 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.73. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.4178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

