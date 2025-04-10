Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,383,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Thermon Group worth $97,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Thermon Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,324,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 178,017 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thermon Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 857,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thermon Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 769,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 621,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $853.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

