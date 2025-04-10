Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 5,321 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,130,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vir Biotechnology worth $96,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

In other news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $474,286.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,554.75. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $67,389.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,264.40. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,611 shares of company stock valued at $663,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

