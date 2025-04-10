Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Position Increased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,113 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $11,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIOV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,157,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. FSA Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,230,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,638,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,747,000.

VIOV opened at $77.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.16. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $102.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

