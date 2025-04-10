Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stake Cut by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $784.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $474,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,554.75. This trade represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $107,556.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 708,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,373.95. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,611 shares of company stock worth $663,525 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

