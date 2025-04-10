Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 152.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 6.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 74,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 17.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth approximately $16,464,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.96. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.32 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vital Farms news, CMO Kathryn Mckeon sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $517,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,222.24. The trade was a 21.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $1,885,086.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,224,852.48. This represents a 6.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,474 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,700. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VITL. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

