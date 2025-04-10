Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $120,497,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 759.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 823,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,462,000 after purchasing an additional 727,530 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,163,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,491.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 485,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,838,000 after purchasing an additional 455,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 770,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,922,000 after purchasing an additional 281,686 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.

Webster Financial Trading Up 11.7 %

Webster Financial stock opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average is $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $459,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,063,228.93. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $780,728.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,988.56. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.