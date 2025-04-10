Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 160,353 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 173.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,353 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.45% of Vita Coco worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ira Liran sold 20,235 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $810,816.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 814,302 shares in the company, valued at $32,629,081.14. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,663,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,206,715. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,410 shares of company stock worth $3,017,811 in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COCO opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

