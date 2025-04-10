Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 5,564 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CGI were worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 840.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CGI by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,992,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,007,000 after purchasing an additional 678,431 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of CGI by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 166,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $286,970,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $101.80 on Thursday. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.85 and a 52-week high of $122.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average of $110.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. CGI had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.1039 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

