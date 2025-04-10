Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires Shares of 285,501 Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 285,501 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.98% of Innodata as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innodata alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Innodata by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Innodata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Innodata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innodata by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innodata by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Innodata

In other news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 196,777 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $12,672,438.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,654.80. This trade represents a 94.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,620. This trade represents a 62.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,427 shares of company stock worth $17,790,794 in the last three months. 15.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their target price on Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a report on Friday, December 13th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Innodata in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innodata has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Innodata

Innodata Stock Up 15.6 %

INOD opened at $37.11 on Thursday. Innodata Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Innodata had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Innodata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.