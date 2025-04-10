Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $12,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 55,608 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 37,695 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 29,699 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $747.58 million, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The Hackett Group Increases Dividend

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $77.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hackett Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Further Reading

