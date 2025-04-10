Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 3,144 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,596 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHG stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

