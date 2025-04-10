Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 64,632 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Incyte worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Incyte by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $58.86 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.01, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.70.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $1,042,090.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,561.36. The trade was a 35.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $897,866.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,831.23. This trade represents a 15.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,618 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INCY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

