Wellington Management Group LLP Buys New Stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 207,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.85% of Metropolitan Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 54.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,405,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Hovde Group upped their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,344.80. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $826,520.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,401.84. This trade represents a 13.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,088 shares of company stock worth $1,161,791. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

MCB stock opened at $52.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.95. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.39. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

