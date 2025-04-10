Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $10,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 255,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 48,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regional Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RM opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $306.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 44.42 and a quick ratio of 44.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 7.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In other Regional Management news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $554,851.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 990,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,898,483.74. The trade was a 1.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $477,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,415.83. This represents a 11.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,790 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

