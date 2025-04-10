Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,337 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.49% of TransMedics Group worth $10,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 589.7% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 25,834 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $22,861,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 180,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 44,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $75.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average of $82.64.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

