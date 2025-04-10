Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,608 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.22% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $13,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 14.9 %

Shares of WSC opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $43.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.55 million. Equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is presently 186.67%.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. The trade was a 14.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy D. Boswell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,305.84. The trade was a 17.15 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.