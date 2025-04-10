Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 232,620.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 100,027 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 557.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $22.24 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.