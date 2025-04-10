Wellington Management Group LLP Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,207 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,132,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,523 shares during the last quarter.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

Northeast Bank stock opened at $87.37 on Thursday. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $110.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.66.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

