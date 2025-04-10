Wellington Management Group LLP Has $10.37 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 21,213 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.07% of Tapestry worth $10,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Tapestry by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,303 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,586 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

NYSE:TPR opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.44. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $90.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.58%.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 21,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,772,988.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,866,740. This trade represents a 10.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $2,226,929.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,570.72. This trade represents a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,589. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

