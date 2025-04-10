Wellington Management Group LLP Has $11.39 Million Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,901 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.44% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,100,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,564,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 55,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after buying an additional 23,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 4.0 %

AMR opened at $116.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.95. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $361.17.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $617.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.