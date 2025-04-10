Wellington Management Group LLP Has $13.58 Million Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 321.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,578 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $13,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,786,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 126,371 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 347,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 95,812 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after acquiring an additional 84,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 143,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 58,146 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

LZB stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.31.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $521.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.