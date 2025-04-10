Wellington Management Group LLP Has $8.99 Million Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,914 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRTN opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.01. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $19.26.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

