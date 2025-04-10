Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Position in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.81% of Enfusion worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENFN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enfusion by 9.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 31,743 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Enfusion by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Enfusion by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 251.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 61,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $52.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. Analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENFN. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

In other news, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,029.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 643,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,385,072.52. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Neal Pawar sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $31,788.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,231,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,139,077.96. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,860 shares of company stock valued at $772,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

