Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) by 606.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,893 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 366,459 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 7.82% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.44. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Increases Dividend

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

