Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 192,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in LivaNova by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova Stock Performance
Shares of LIVN stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $64.48.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
