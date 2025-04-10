Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 192,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in LivaNova by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $64.48.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

