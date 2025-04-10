Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 48,391 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 340,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,391 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $12,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OHI. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of OHI stock opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

