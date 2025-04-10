Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 352.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854,346 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.60% of Replimune Group worth $13,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 81.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REPL stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $562.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.26. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

