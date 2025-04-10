Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37,465 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $224.92 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.98 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.50.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

