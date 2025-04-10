Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 101,763 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 844,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,763 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter worth about $52,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Lingohr Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

PRM stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -71.99 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $86.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.01 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $2,292,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 471,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,142.42. The trade was a 34.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

