Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 109,400 Shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 109,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in DNOW were worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNOW by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,091,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of DNOW by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 51,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of DNOW by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DNOW by 3.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,731,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,388,000 after purchasing an additional 54,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in DNOW by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNOW opened at $15.67 on Thursday. DNOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 3.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $160.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DNOW from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

