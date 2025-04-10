Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 36,935 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,935 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,979,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,613,000 after buying an additional 1,191,466 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,401,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,665,000 after acquiring an additional 179,251 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,302,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,053,000 after acquiring an additional 393,630 shares in the last quarter. Nipun Capital L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nipun Capital L.P. now owns 738,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,807,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of MCHI opened at $48.06 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.