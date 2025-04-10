Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 59,730 Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,730 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.15% of Metals Acquisition worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MTAL stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Metals Acquisition Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Metals Acquisition from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Metals Acquisition

About Metals Acquisition

(Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.