Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 73,916 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,511 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,916 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $11,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91. The company has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.7278 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Read Our Latest Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.