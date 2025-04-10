Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 78,700 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.73% of Karat Packaging worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Karat Packaging by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Karat Packaging by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $24.93 on Thursday. Karat Packaging Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $499.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $101.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.27 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 120.81%.

KRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Karat Packaging from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Karat Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

