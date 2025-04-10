Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 822,546 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,559,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822,546 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Aurora Innovation worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 40.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 394,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,020,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,191 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,839,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after buying an additional 312,144 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AUR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 15.7 %

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $6.55 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

