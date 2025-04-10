Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Position in Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,299,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,529 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Evotec were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Evotec by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 229,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVO opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Evotec SE has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

