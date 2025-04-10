Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Stock Price

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra Research upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,168,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,206,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,241,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,248,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,131,000 after buying an additional 218,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,452,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,632,000 after buying an additional 449,066 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

