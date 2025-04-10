Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,308,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,118 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 100.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 79,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 39,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of WDS stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.39%.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Featured Stories

