Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,119 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $75.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $107.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.84.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. The trade was a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.37 per share, for a total transaction of $21,111,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $907,773,000. This represents a 2.38 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 438,700 shares of company stock valued at $31,300,943. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WYNN

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.