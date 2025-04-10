YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in YETI were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get YETI alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YETI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of YETI by 16.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after acquiring an additional 62,619 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of YETI by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $1,463,000.

YETI Trading Up 14.0 %

YETI stock opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YETI

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.