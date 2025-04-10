Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Zscaler by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $202.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of -808.48 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $217.84.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.94.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,721 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $741,037.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,558,753.30. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $573,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,425,951.05. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,030,790. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

