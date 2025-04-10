Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Director Acquires $2,194,212.46 in Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 196,438 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,194,212.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,699,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,706,475.58. This represents a 1.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 2nd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 74,360 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $881,166.00.
- On Monday, March 31st, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 4,397 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $51,664.75.
- On Wednesday, March 26th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 43,848 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $536,699.52.
- On Monday, March 24th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 22,689 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $296,772.12.
- On Friday, March 21st, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 31,033 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $396,601.74.
- On Wednesday, March 19th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 58,306 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $736,987.84.
- On Monday, March 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 56,277 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $688,267.71.
- On Thursday, March 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 468,356 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $5,845,082.88.
- On Tuesday, March 11th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 320,690 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,684,728.10.
- On Friday, January 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 19,748 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $273,904.76.
Zymeworks Price Performance
NYSE ZYME opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $695.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.18. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ZYME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zymeworks
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.