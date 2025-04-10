Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Director Acquires $2,194,212.46 in Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 196,438 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,194,212.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,699,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,706,475.58. This represents a 1.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 74,360 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $881,166.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 4,397 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $51,664.75.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 43,848 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $536,699.52.

On Monday, March 24th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 22,689 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $296,772.12.

On Friday, March 21st, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 31,033 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $396,601.74.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 58,306 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $736,987.84.

On Monday, March 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 56,277 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $688,267.71.

On Thursday, March 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 468,356 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $5,845,082.88.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 320,690 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,684,728.10.

On Friday, January 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 19,748 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $273,904.76.

Zymeworks Price Performance

NYSE ZYME opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $695.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.18. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 84.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 67,401 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZYME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ZYME

About Zymeworks

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.