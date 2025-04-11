105,382 Shares in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 105,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth $298,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 10.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Travelzoo from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $135.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.41. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $61,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,297,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,374,241.60. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,555. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

