11,261 Shares in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 138.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 55,345 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Interface by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the third quarter worth about $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the third quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,232,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,347,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.51 million. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,725.66. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

